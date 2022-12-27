Where to recycle your Christmas tree on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Municipalities around our area have opened up places for you to recycle your Christmas tree, including Hilton Head Island.

Heading into the holiday season we know there’s a lot of debate about when you can put up your Christmas tree, but now that the holiday’s behind us there’s a lot less debate about whether not natural tree should come down sooner rather than later. Because of that the town of Hilton Head has a program going for more than a decade to help you recycle your tree.

“You can drop your trees off starting December 26th which was yesterday through January 15th. After that our facilities team will get the trees ground up into free mulch,” Kelly Spinella said.

It’s year 12 of the program they call grinding of the greens, as these trees get recycled with a new purpose to serve the island.

“Starting January 17th at the two locations that we have, which is here at Coligny beach park and then up on the North end, which is Chamberlain drive and William Hilton Parkway, you can come and get free mulch.”

Getting multiple uses of these holiday traditions is something the town feels goes along with their larger, year-round goals.

“We’re ecofriendly. Environmental sustainability is a big priority and top initiative.”

The town tells me this year you can also recycle your Christmas lights with this program that will run through Jan. 15.

