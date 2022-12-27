Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be one of Savannah’s best kept secrets.

“Most people’s response when they come to Wiley’s Championship BBQ is, ‘it’s in a strip mall,’” said Wiley’s owner Nate Shaffer.

But if you take a closer look, or taste you’ll find, “fine swine dining as I like to call it.”

In fact, if you ask Shaffer it’s perhaps the finest, swine-iest in the whole city.

“Out of 26 BBQ restaurants in Savannah, we’re the only true Championship BBQ.”

A title Wiley’s has certainly earned.

“We have won three national titles with our BBQ, which we’re very proud of, and we’ve won several state championships as well,” says Shaffer.

With all those titles, has come all sorts of attention.

“We have been highlighted on the Canadian Food Network, CBS This Morning with Nate Burleson, Reuben Mourad, he’s an LA Times Food Critic,” Shaffer said.

Most recently, being feature on a popular YouTube channel called ‘JOLLY,’which admittedly isn’t Shaffer’s typical wheelhouse.

“When they first told me, ‘this is going to be big,’ I didn’t really know what to expect. I was telling my wife, ‘if we get two or three thousand likes I’ll be super pleased.”

But it wouldn’t take long for him to see the impact.

“I woke up to my phone just going off like it had never gone off before. The first text I had was from my daughter that said, ‘Dad you’re on YouTube’, and I’m like, ‘why am I on YouTube?’” Shaffer recalls.

Just 12 hours after it was posted the video had reached nearly half a million views and a week later is close to a million.

Far exceeding his hope of two or three thousand, “so, it was a big shock.”

The video bringing in new fans, and customers to Wiley’s.

“I never knew how big of an audience YouTube actually grasped,” said Shaffer.

That new audience joining in an already global love of Fine Swine Dining.

“We’ve probably already touched every continent possible.”

In fact, while we were there, we ran into Gabriela Mendonca whose mom found Wiley’s, from Brazil.

“She says she typed up on Google and a Brazilian website popped up, all in Portuguese, and people were just coming here and visiting. All the Brazilians come here because they know it’s good food, so, I’m about to try.”

So, maybe it’s all the titles that brings people in, “it’s curiosity when you hear Champion in a name,” says Shaffer.

Or perhaps the man behind the food, Pit Master Marion Woodberry.

“It’s no one (person). It takes a group; it takes all of us to get it done.”

So, while it’s good food that gets them in the door.

“It’s just a true testament of what we serve here, which is what I always say is, true championship BBQ,” says Shaffer.

They believe it’s their people that will keep them coming back.

“We pride ourselves that every customer that walks in the door, we treat them like family. We want to know a little bit about each customer that walks in the door.”

