2 people injured following crash involving Toombs County deputy

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are hurt following a crash involving a Toombs County deputy.

Toombs County dispatch received a call that a deputy was involved in a wreck with a minivan Wednesday around 12:19 p.m.

This happened at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia.

Police say Deputy Thompson was stopped in the turning lane facing west bound waiting for traffic when the driver of the minivan struck him.

Deputy Thompson and the driver of the minivan were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.