Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

AAA starts ‘Tow To Go’ program for New Year’s holiday weekend

(AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are going out to celebrate this weekend, make sure you have a plan to get home safe.

AAA’s Tow to Go program has started.

The service provides a tow truck for you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius if you have had too much to drink.

Drivers will be out until 6 a.m. on January 2nd.

Just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Garrett Townsend with AAA says you should keep that number in your back pocket but it shouldn’t be your first call.

“We’ve pulled 25,000 drivers off the road, but we don’t want that to be your first option. Your car can get home, you can get home instead of putting your life or the life of others in danger.”

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says, in Georgia, there has been 729 deaths on the roads this year.

That is 4% less than this time last year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
Crime scene tape
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Escaped inmate killed in crash on Ogeechee Rd. identified
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

11/28/22
11/28/22
Jackie Johnson
Timeline: Former Brunswick D.A. Jackie Johnson case, connection to Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Polar Plunge returns this weekend
In the new year, there will be new leadership for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School...
Roger Moss to be sworn in as SCCPSS School Board President next week