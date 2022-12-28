Cold-stunned sea turtle found on St. Simons Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island says a juvenile green sea turtle was found stranded on St. Simons Island.

They say the cold weather caused coastal waters to cool leaving the turtle “cold stunned.”

That’s when the turtle is too cold to move and is usually found washed ashore or floating.

Staff at the center are now caring for the turtle where they will rewarm the turtle to match the water temperature to their body temperature.

The turtle’s release depends on its response to the treatment.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center say they usually receive about one to two cold stunned turtles a year, but they’re usually from Cumberland Island or Little Cumberland Island

