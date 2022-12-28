Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-28-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I hope you’re loving the warmer temperatures out there this afternoon after starting the day in the 20s. The warmest city so far today has been Jesup at 63° with mid fifties at the beach thanks to an easterly breeze. A bright sunset at 5:28pm and 56°.

Daybreak Thursday: A lot of our cities like Metter, Statesboro, Sylvania, and Hampton, even Beaufort will get down to freezing again; however, Savannah and south and to the coast will be about 37°-41° with sunshine. Widespread frost likely with a little ground fog mixed in. Afternoon highs should reach near 65° with abundant sunshine.

Friday 48/70 with clouds building throughout the day. There’s going to be a coastal trough and increased onshore flow, so it won’t be as dry, even a bit balmy, but I’ve kept the rain chances low at 10%.

High pressure will retreat into the Atlantic Friday night as a warm front develops south of the Carolinas and across central Georgia and deep subtropical moisture spreads into the area with the approach of the low. Isolated showers could develop late Friday into early Saturday across southeast GA depending on when the front begins to lift north.

Saturday will be cloudy and wet and some the models have been trending that rain comes to an end for many before we ring in the new year! Some rumbles of thunder are definitely possible but not widespread, and not severe. Despite the rain we start the last day of 2022 in the mid 50s and peak in the upper 60s.

Conditions will dry out Sunday and into the first half of next week as broad high pressure returns and spreads across the Northeast U.S. Warm weather will persist through this time with high temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the middle of next week, with highs in the mid 70s and low temperatures well above normal.

MARINE....Thursday: NE winds 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. Friday: NE winds 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, possible showers late. Saturday: S winds 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, rain likely. Sunday: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Sunday night: SW winds 5-10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft.

