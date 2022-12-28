Family members searching for answers after 89-year-old woman found dead

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after the she died on Christmas Eve in Effingham County.

From neighbors to family members this community is grieving tonight after losing 89-year-old Betty Ruth Badgett.

WTOC had an emotional phone call with one of her daughters earlier who believes her mom didn’t die of natural causes.

The Effingham county coroner says there were “suspicious circumstances” at the scene but he wouldn’t elaborate any further.

In our search for answers Wednesday, police haven’t returned calls and their building appeared empty.

WTOC also contacted the mayor of Guyton, who told me the city will be releasing a statement when appropriate and the investigation into Miss Betty’s death has been turned over to the GBI.

The GBI sent us a statement, saying in part that their medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy, but the preliminary investigation does not indicate a threat to the community. While this is a silver lining for neighbors, it doesn’t bring Miss Betty back to her devastated family.

“No one should have to wake up on Christmas morning and get a call that your mother is deceased. Nobody should have to feel that pain that we’re feeling now.”

Marie is out of state, but WTOC also spoke with some of her sisters at the house Wednesday. They were understandably distraught as well, but say they are getting through it as they cleaned out some of their mothers belongings.

Some folks just down the street didn’t even know what happened.

“I know on Christmas we saw a bunch of people bringing a bunch of stuff out of her house and packing everything up, so we didn’t know if something maybe had happened to her.”

Many neighbors were in the dark that same way, unfortunately some hearing the news of Miss Betty’s death from me today,” Neighbor Morgan Kirby said.

For now, we’ll await the autopsy results and continue to press law enforcement for answers. As soon as we get those we’ll make sure to update you.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.