Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Georgia 2022 shrimp season to close Dec. 31

SCDNR officials set the opening date for shrimp season each year based on the conditions of the...
SCDNR officials set the opening date for shrimp season each year based on the conditions of the shrimp themselves.(SCDNR)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s shrimp season will close by law Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known as “catch per unit effort” was significantly lower this month compared to the 20-year average and a factor in the closure date.

“Off beaches in December, for example, we saw an average CPUE of 0.7, which means we caught an average of 0.7 pounds per trawl at all of our off-beach sites.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
Crime scene tape
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Escaped inmate killed in crash on Ogeechee Rd. identified
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

Tybee Island Kwanzaa
Tybee Island Kwanzaa underway
THE News at 11
Tybee Island Kwanzaa
Christmas tree recycling
Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Savannah
Christmas Tree
Where to recycle your Christmas tree and leftover boxes