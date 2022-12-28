Georgia 2022 shrimp season to close Dec. 31

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s shrimp season will close by law Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known as “catch per unit effort” was significantly lower this month compared to the 20-year average and a factor in the closure date.

“Off beaches in December, for example, we saw an average CPUE of 0.7, which means we caught an average of 0.7 pounds per trawl at all of our off-beach sites.”

