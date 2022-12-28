LOST agreement finalized, Chatham Co. to get federal funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All the signatures are officially on the certificate of distribution for the local option sales tax.

LOST is a $100-million tax revenue that comes around every 10 years.

The City of Savannah, Chatham County, and Pooler are taking home the most but getting to a decision on the split had leaders butting heads.

“It’s not personal, it’s business and the business is how do we save the taxpayers of Chatham County money.”

There as a lot of divisiveness specifically between the county and city of Savannah.

“I hope we never do that again. I won’t be a part of that.”

Chairman Ellis called the back and forth “foolishness”. But after fighting to get their percentage up to 25% and 31% by 2032, they say they just found out they will also be getting millions in federal funding too.

“We put our name in the hat and came in with good funds.”

Out of the omnibus spending bill, Chatham County is included for the first time. Some of the allocation includes $1.2 million toward a public safety building and $30.7 million over five years for Chatham Area Transit.

The timing is soon after negotiations for LOST ended, but Chairman Ellis says they were just notified of the amount last Thursday.

“The answer to that is yes and no. And let me explain what I mean by yes and no. We had been approved but we didn’t know the amount. We didn’t know how exactly how much money …we requested more than this. I can say that to you up front.”

The federal funding he says helps keep taxes down. As for LOST, he says the 31% split coming in the next several years will get them where they need to be.

“We can’t say there won’t be any impact after these first two years. When we get to the 30% there should be no impact. In fact, they should start to feel a rollback.”

Chairman Ellis says the president still needs to sign off.

Federal funds should start to come in around February or March.

