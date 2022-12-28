Metter teen forms foundation to help kids get involved in sports

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A basketball can be more than just a basketball when one teenager uses it to change the lives of others in the community.

As an eighth grader, Rusch Goswick has his own non-profit foundation. His first project was securing more than a hundred basketballs for any Candler County kids signing up for the Rec League hoops season.

“Once I got the flyer, a company donated $1,000 to us and it covered the whole entire fund to pay for the basketballs,” said Goswick.

His foundation, Swish System, pays homage to his love of basketball. He says encouraging kids to play organized basketball helps them in several ways.

“I feel like going to practice, meeting new people, is the best way to get better.”

He’s learning about grant funds and ways to find dollars to support local causes, especially ones that help disadvantaged children and teens. He says sports can be a good way to reach them and connect them to more.

“It might not be the most expensive thing, but it lasts a long while. You can get a whole lot of memories out of a single basketball.”

They’re starting with the basketballs, but plan to branch out from there.

