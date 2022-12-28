Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future according to owners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owners of City Market in downtown Savannah are planning on implementing some changes.

One change would make businesses in City Market close at midnight.

An owner, Rob Tulloch with Green Room Partners, spoke with WTOC and says closing at midnight will help them reach their ultimate goal of making City Market more centered around family and less on nightlife. But there are several bars here that close after midnight. Some closing around 2 in the morning. Green Room Partners took over City Market in March.

City Market is home to about 40 businesses according to Tulloch. There are several art galleries, eateries and bars in this historic area but Tulloch says they want to get rid of bar only establishments in the future.

This may take a while because there are several leases that have to expire. Tulloch says no one will be asked to end their lease early.

Stu Putman runs Treehouse which closes at 2 am on the weekends. Putman sent me a statement saying in part he’s aware of the changes and is optimistically concerned about how this will affect their business. He says as a tenant he’s waiting to see if the impact will be positive or negative.

An employee at Savannah Candy Kitchen that closes shop at 10 p.m. believes the changes will benefit City Market.

“I think it would be a good idea instead of having more of a party vibe, they can have more families come in. This is a family oriented place. We’ve had a lot of children come through,” Hunter Daniell said.

After hearing about these changes from the new owners of City Market, another business that used to close after midnight tells me they have already cut their hours about a month ago to close at midnight.

As far as when these changes could go into place, Tulloch says he’s unsure.

