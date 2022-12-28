One last chilly morning, warming trend ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday starts out chilly with lows in the mid to upper 20s for inland areas.

We're all freezing away from the coast this morning! After today, warmer weather begins to build in. pic.twitter.com/uXiaKQAMpj — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 28, 2022

Communities around Savannah will also dip near freezing for a couple hours. Make sure you once again take care of your pets and sensitive plants! We’ll see another nice day of sunshine, with temperatures warming to the lower 50s at noon with highs near 60 degrees. There will be a light easterly breeze during the afternoon with temperatures dipping back into the 40s after sunset.

Thursday won’t be quite as cool in the morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll have a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds progressively increase on Friday with warmer temperatures to start the day off. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs in the upper 60s.

A rogue shower or two will be possible late Friday, with a much better chance of rain on Saturday. Go ahead and plan on rain on New Year’s Eve, we could have a few rounds of moisture move across the area. Highs will still be near 70 degrees, even with the rain and clouds around. Be safe if you have NYE plans!

Moisture exits on Sunday, with a few showers still possible during the morning. Highs reach the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The first week of 2023 starts off uneventful, with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 70s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

