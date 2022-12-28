Renegade Paws Rescue thinks of both ends of the leash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local animal rescue organization is trying to find ways to help the lives of people and their pets in the community.

Jennifer Taylor, the director, and cofounder of Renegade Paws Rescue said that she has always loved animals. After working at different shelters throughout her life she soon realized that she wanted to have a more hands-on approach when it came to helping pets in need.

“A couple of people and I decided to start a rescue where we would be more involved in the community. So spay and neuter community members’ dogs and help with food and help keep pets in homes instead of having all these dogs coming into shelters and rescues we’d like to see them stay with their owners at all possible,” said Taylor.

She said that she understands that people can be put in difficult situations in life where it can be hard to provide for a pet and that is where they step in to help. She remembers the last time she helped a lady who almost had to give up her dog just to get by.

“Recently there was a lady who lost her husband there by her income as well and she was trying to get a job and was living in a hotel in Abercorn and she has a dog so she called a homeless authority trying to get into a shelter and was gonna give up her dog. The dog is like 14 years old, so instead of doing that what I did was I post a very powerful fundraiser and we were able to pay for a hotel for a few more weeks while she got on her feet.”

Taylor adds that they think about both ends of the leash and they can’t just rescue dogs and not care about the people.

Fellow volunteer Rachel Weymouth —says that Taylor holds every rescue animal close to her heart.

“She remembers every animal’s name,” said Weymouth.

Their goal is to help pets in the community live the best life they possibly could.

Taylor said, “I might not like the circumstances they are in or Rachel may not like it but we have to meet them where they are because if we don’t all these dogs will end up in the shelter and we can’t take them all.” She adds that there is no way she could do it alone.

“I don’t know why people always want to tell me what a great job I am doing because you know what it’s not me, its Rachel and Eve and Kathleen and all these volunteers that are here every single day putting in the work. I could never ever do this by myself. "

She says that it takes a community to do what they do every day.

Renegade Paws Rescue still has about 300 animals in their care right now. If you are interested in learning about their services or interested in adopting, fostering donating or joining the team you can learn more by visiting https://www.renegadepawsrescue.org/

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.