Roger Moss to be sworn in as SCCPSS School Board President next week

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the new year, there will be new leadership for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

In one week the district will swear in their new school board president – Roger Moss. He will serve in that position for the next four years.

He was elected back in May and since then he has been meeting with parents and staff members to prepare for what is ahead.

He says Public Education is everyone’s business and he wants to get everyone involved.

Moss will officially take over the role on January 5 and be in his first school board meeting on January 11, where he says the first order of businesses is simply building relationships.

“Forming that coalition, getting to know each other, respecting each other, respecting each other’s opinion. We are going to differ on some things and that is fine, I just want us to have a robust conversation about it and I want us to deal in fact,” Moss said.

A top priority for Moss is to find creative solutions for the current transportation issues in the district as well as transitioning to the new normal after the pandemic.

He is taking over for long-time board president Joe Buck, who served three terms in office.

Moss will be officially take over on January 5, along with four other district representatives that were elected to serve in their positions.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

