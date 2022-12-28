Timeline: Former Brunswick D.A. Jackie Johnson case, connection to Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson was set to go before a judge on Dec. 29 to be arraigned on charges connected to the Ahmaud Arbery case.

That hearing has been postponed and Superior Court Judge John R. Turner has not set a new date. Johnson is charged with meddling in the police investigation of the 2020 killing of Arbery.

Johnson has not appeared in court since she was indicted in September 2021 on charges of violating her oath of office and hindering police investigating Arbery’s killing.

The day Arbery was killed, Greg McMichael, one of the three men convicted of Arbery’s murder and federal hate crime charges, called Johnson.

She didn’t answer, so he left her a voicemail saying, “Jackie, this is Greg. Can you call me as soon as you possibly can? Um, my friend and I have been involved in a shooting and I need some advice right away. Can you please call me as soon as you possibly can? Thanks Bye.”

Johnson didn’t call him back, but she did contact Waycross DA George Barnhill that day, asking him to review the Arbery shooting and advise Glynn County Police on the case, according to a legal filing by prosecutors. It’s something they claim is a violation of her oath.

Four days after Arbery’s death, Johnson sent a recusal letter to be removed from the case due to a conflict of interest because Greg McMichael had worked with Johnson in the D.A.’s office as an investigator.

Between February 23, 2020 and May 5, 2020, Johnson and McMichael made 16 phone calls to each other.

It wasn’t until September of 2021 that Jackie Johnson was indicted by a grand jury. Six days later, on Sept. 8, Johnson was booked into the Glynn County Jail and released that same day on a $10,000 bond.



