Tybee Polar Plunge returns this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking ahead to New Year’s Day on Sunday.

The City of Tybee Island will hold its 24th annual Polar Plunge!

You can enter the New Year with a brave start and join those who will jump into the ocean at noon.

If you plan on going, organizers ask that you meet at the Pier and Pavilion on the South end of the island.

