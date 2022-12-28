Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Tybee Polar Plunge returns this weekend

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking ahead to New Year’s Day on Sunday.

The City of Tybee Island will hold its 24th annual Polar Plunge!

You can enter the New Year with a brave start and join those who will jump into the ocean at noon.

If you plan on going, organizers ask that you meet at the Pier and Pavilion on the South end of the island.

You can find more information on tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
Crime scene tape
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Escaped inmate killed in crash on Ogeechee Rd. identified
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

Cold-stunned sea turtle found on St. Simons Island
Wiley's Championship BBQ
Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ
Afternoon Break
Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ
Afternoon Break
Cold-stunned sea turtle found on St. Simons Island