Union Mission’s day center helps hundreds over holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are set to dip below freezing again Tuesday night.

Until it warms up, the Union Mission’s day center is offering people a warm place to stay with more beds to meet recent demand.

The center opened earlier this month. They say they usually help about 50 people per day.

But, over the holiday weekend, they took in more than 270 people over the course of three days.

The non-profit’s president and CEO says it was hard to do with staffing but they all chipped-in to make it work.

“We did what needed to be done. We care about people on the street. We need to get them the services to get off the street. We give them a hand up and not a hand out. We know what our role is so during a time of inclement weather or bitter cold. We need to do what we need to do to help these individuals.”

The day center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week.

They don’t plan to extend their hours for the upcoming holiday weekend with warmer weather on the way.

