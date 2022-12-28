Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Union Mission’s warming center helps over 200 people over holiday weekend

Grace House
Grace House(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are set to dip below freezing again Tuesday night.

Until it warms up, the Union Mission’s day center is offering people a warm place to stay with more beds to meet recent demand.

The center opened earlier this month. They say they usually help about 50 people per day.

But, over the holiday weekend, they took in more than 270 people over the course of three days.

The non-profit’s president and CEO says it was hard to do with staffing but they all chipped-in to make it work.

“We did what needed to be done. We care about people on the street. We need to get them the services to get off the street. We give them a hand up and not a hand out. We know what our role is so during a time of inclement weather or bitter cold. We need to do what we need to do to help these individuals.”

The day center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week.

They don’t plan to extend their hours for the upcoming holiday weekend with warmer weather on the way.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
Crime scene tape
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Motorcyclist killed in crash wanted by U.S. Marshals for escaping federal prison
Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire.
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road

Latest News

Tourists visit Savannah for the holidays
Tourists visit Savannah for the holidays
Tourists visit Savannah for the holidays
Tourists visit Savannah for the holidays
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
THE News at 5
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road