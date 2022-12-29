Sky Cams
Atlanta Police talk about security measures for Peach Drop 2023 in downtown Atlanta

PEACH DROP TOWER
PEACH DROP TOWER
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference this morning to discuss its preparations for New Year’s Eve’s Peach Drop celebration in downtown Atlanta.

During the press conference, Atlanta Police said they will have multiple uniformed officers at the New Year’s Eve festivities and the officers will be highly visible.

They said they are doing everything they can to make sure there is a tight perimeter around the event and will be on the lookout for anyone who wishes to cause a disruption.

Additionally, police advised anyone driving downtown to park in well-lighted areas whether parking at a meter or in a lot. They also told drivers and their passengers to make sure to lock the doors of their vehicles and to leave their valuables at home.

Police also asked people to leave their guns at home because they will not be allowed in the event area. They indicated during the press conference that there will be security checkpoints to prevent guns from being carried inside.

Police also mentioned a possible clear-bag policy and said that the curfew related to teens remains in effect.

Police also announced that geofencing will be in use and scooters will not work within one block of the event area. They also said that geofencing would affect where attendees could be picked up and dropped off.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

