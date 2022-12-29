Sky Cams
Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve

By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away - bars, restaurants, and businesses in Savannah are getting ready for some of the biggest crowds of the year.

A few blocks up from River Street, folks on Congress Street are already getting the party started for 2023.

Some bars of course more crowded than others, but one told us about what they’re doing to get ready for Saturday night.

“I would say the biggest preparations are going to be making sure whatever band we have is a popular band and then it’s going to be an all hands on deck kinda thing because it’s a really busy night, but other than that people know to come to Barrelhouse. Congress Street is really popular in particular amongst the locals, so everybody knows to come up and down here so we’re expecting a good turnout,” said Stephen Quinn, a bouncer at Barrelhouse.

He says it’s a perfect combination of events, with the Georgia game expected to end about an hour before ball drop, leading to huge crowds up and down the street.

