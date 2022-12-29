Businesses in Pooler see rise in customers after 2 years of Covid-19 impacting sales

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Some business have finally recovered after the pandemic drastically affected sales.

“In the restaurant industry, in particular, we got hit pretty hard.”

2020 and 2021 were difficult years for businesses like the Taco Stache in Pooler. But the more time that goes by, the more people are sitting down for a bite.

“This year was amazing. We bounced back.”

The Taco Stache open just before COVID in 2019. Fast forward to this year, you must ask yourself how much more did they make. Owner Pranav Patel says they’ve doubled their sales during the early part of the year.

“February all the way through August, I mean it was just insane. What we expected to do on a weekend day we were doing on a Tuesday, a Wednesday,” said Patel.

Patel says supply chain and labor issues are much better now and while the pandemic came with hurdles, it also opened new doors.

“Our to-go business and take out business has increased from almost non-existent when we opened to almost like 30% of our business.”

Other Pooler businesses share a similar story as the Taco Stachem according to the Pooler Chamber of Commerce Director Courtney Rawlins. She says next year they’ll be turning it up a notch by creating new opportunities for businesses with monthly luncheons with speakers.

“The Chamber of Commerce is here to drive commerce to these businesses. We’re out here working for them everyday to bring visitors to talk about what’s coming and how it’s going to be good and how people can partner together,” said Rawlins.

Partnering together is how Patel says they’ve gotten this far this year.

“Thanks to everyone for all their support. The chamber has been terrific and all of our guest, they’ve been amazing. We hope to continue rolling on and I hope everyone continues to get out there.”

And support local businesses.

