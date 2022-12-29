Cool morning, mild afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday won’t be quite as cool in the morning with lows in the mid 30s around Savannah,

Everyone is at least a few degrees warmer this morning, but a few inland areas will be just below freezing until after sunrise. pic.twitter.com/SCGTnnMq8y — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 29, 2022

Inland areas will briefly dip to freezing around daybreak, where frost will once again be possible due to lack of wind.

For Savannah commuters, temperatures remain above freezing with dry roads! pic.twitter.com/4CkDN14Aku — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 29, 2022

We’ll have a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will be warmer to start the day off. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs in the upper 60s. A rogue shower or two will be possible late Friday, with a much better chance of rain on Saturday.

Go ahead and plan on rain on New Year’s Eve, rain will move in from the west to the east as a cold front approaches. Highs will still be near 70 degrees, even with the rain and clouds around. Be safe if you have NYE plans! The evening looks damp, but there is a chance for the forecast to dry out a bit still.

Moisture exits on Sunday, with a few showers still possible during the morning. Highs reach the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The first week of 2023 starts off uneventful, with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 70s. Another cold front moves in on Wednesday, bringing with it another good chance for showers.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

