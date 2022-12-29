Court orders identity of jurors in Murdaugh murder trial hidden

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An order filed Wednesday will prohibit the disclosure of identities and identifying information about the jurors selected in the January trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Judge Clifton Newman issued the order Wednesday that reads, “all parties, counsel, court personnel, agents, employees, law enforcement, and media shall be, and are hereby barred” from disclosing information about jurors summoned in the trial.

The order does not prohibit the internal use of the information by the court and counsel for case preparation.

The order states jurors will be identified by juror number only.

The murder trial is expected to begin in January.

