Doctors urge caution when drinking alcohol, using fireworks for New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health doctors are asking anyone who drinks to be responsible with their alcohol intake as they expect several people will end up in the emergency room with alcohol related injuries.

They also say they see several burn victims during New Year’s Eve festivities.

“They say almost one third of all car crash fatalities is related to alcohol.”

For many, New Year’s Eve is filled with excitement and a few drinks.

But doctors like Jay Goldstein at Memorial Health are worried people will get behind the wheel drunk, which can be life threatening.

While the legal alcohol limit is .08 when driving, Dr. Goldstein says it’s worth using a ride share app and not driving at all if you drink any alcohol.

“We would say one drink you probably shouldn’t be driving these days. We see a lot of instances where folks are much lower than a .08 limit and they still have issues related to car crashes or boating accidents.”

He knows just how important it is to handle alcohol carefully whether you’re driving or not...first hand.

“I would say most of the instances we see on the weekends in downtown is related to and fighting related to alcohol.”

So with the holiday falling on a weekend, he says his emergency room is prepared to be swamped.

We know with New Year’s comes drinking but it also comes with people setting off their own fireworks. Dr. Goldstein says it’s important you handle them carefully as they see several people on New Year’s Eve come to the emergency room with injuries.

“The main concern is actually the fireworks people hold and they throw and as we’ve seen some more black market fireworks occurring what you’re seeing is kind of a higher power and high gun powder that’s occurring and we’re seeing significant injuries to the hands. We’re actually seeing some amputations and things of that nature.”

Dr. Goldstein says he’s also seen injuries with bottle rockets and especially sparklers that could catch your clothes on fire. He says when lighting a firework stand clear and to go to the hospital or urgent care when it’s necessary.

“If you have more than a palm sized burn then that’s a significant burn and something that needs to be address very quickly.”

So when celebrating with fireworks or having a drink, remember your safety and the safety others.

