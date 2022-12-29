Fireworks sales exploding as people prepare to celebrate New Year’s

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - In one of the busiest weeks of the year for fireworks sales nationwide, the stores off Exit 5 in Hardeeville are bringing folks in left and right.

Justin Walker is a man born to sell fireworks. It’s a skill that really pops this time of year.

All week has been very steady, but we’re seeing it increase today and tomorrow we expect to be busy just all day long,” Walker, an associate at the Fireworks Superstore, said.

Folks from all over get to share Walker’s joy and advice. If you ask him, it’s simple.

“I think folks are just more excited to blow something up quite frankly,” he said.

He’s seen even higher demand than normal this year, with New Year’s falling on a Saturday.

“With the popularity of fireworks soaring, we’re seeing new faces, new customers,” Walker said.

Like Bryce Bowers and his sons.

“Normally, we just go to the little stands. Complete different experience so we’ll be back,” Bowers said.

They stocked up. Ready to put on a show for the whole neighborhood.

“We’ll be able to not only enjoy it ourselves, but give back,” Bowers said.

He said bringing smiles to the other families in their area is a privilege, but don’t worry - they have plenty of fun themselves, too.

“Outside of just lighting fireworks, seeing the explosions, seeing the shows, folks are just happy to gather,” Walker said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.