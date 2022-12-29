Former Olympic Pairs figure skaters and experienced coaches help instruct MLK Arena’s learn to skate classes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ghost Pirates Ice at MLK arena hosted free learn to skate classes throughout December with a staff of 15 qualified coaches including two Olympic Pairs figure skaters, Rocky Marval and Isabelle Brasseur.

Rocky skated with Calla Urbanski, two time U.S. National champions, representing the U.S. at the 1992 Winter Olympics finishing 10th. Isabelle partnered with Lloyd Eisler won two bronze Olympic medals in 1992 & 1994, and the 1993 World Championships, along with five Canadian national championships. Rocky and Isabelle married in 1996. Their daughter, Gabriella Marvaldi is also a skater, current senior at SCAD and on staff with the Ghost Pirates coaching staff.

As the weeks went by - attendance continued to increase in a big way.

