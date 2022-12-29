Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Former Olympic Pairs figure skaters and experienced coaches help instruct MLK Arena’s learn to skate classes

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ghost Pirates Ice at MLK arena hosted free learn to skate classes throughout December with a staff of 15 qualified coaches including two Olympic Pairs figure skaters, Rocky Marval and Isabelle Brasseur.

Rocky skated with Calla Urbanski, two time U.S. National champions, representing the U.S. at the 1992 Winter Olympics finishing 10th. Isabelle partnered with Lloyd Eisler won two bronze Olympic medals in 1992 & 1994, and the 1993 World Championships, along with five Canadian national championships. Rocky and Isabelle married in 1996. Their daughter, Gabriella Marvaldi is also a skater, current senior at SCAD and on staff with the Ghost Pirates coaching staff.

As the weeks went by - attendance continued to increase in a big way.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners of Savannah City Market implementing changes
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
Crime scene tape
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
Guyton Police
Family members searching for answers after 89-year-old woman found dead
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Escaped inmate killed in crash on Ogeechee Rd. identified

Latest News

FILE - Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks for an open receiver in the first half of...
Georgia’s Bennett needs 2 wins for rare back-to-back titles
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Camellia Bowl
Even after Camellia Bowl loss against Buffalo, a foundation for success is laid in Clay Helton’s first season