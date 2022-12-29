Gunther named permanent chief of police in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new chief of police for the Savannah Police Department is a familiar face.

Lenny Gunther will take over the role permanently, effective immediately. Gunther has been serving as interim chief since July 29.

“We conducted a national search and considered a group of impressive police executives who all brought unique qualifications to the table, but one candidate stood out as the right chief at the right time for Savannah. Chief Gunther is a proven leader who is committed to installing proven policing strategies, technology, and practices to SPD,” Savannah City Manager Jay Melder said.

Chief Gunther joined the department as a patrol officer in 2001. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for eight years.

Gunther holds a Master of Arts in Business and Organizational Security Management from Webster University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

“Being selected as the City of Savannah’s Police Chief is the culmination of years of work in this community and I am extremely proud to lead the public servants of this department and serve the residents of Savannah as their Police Chief,” Chief Gunther said in a prepared statement. “I have worked my way from the bottom of this department to the top job and I could not have done so without an amazing team of leaders along the way who chose to invest in me. Moving forward, the officers of our department should know that it is my job to develop the next generation of leaders and instill in them a passion for serving all Savannahians.”

Chief Gunther’s appointment is effective immediately. A public swearing-in ceremony will be announced in January.

