Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.

The helicopter was reportedly in the process of departing an oil platform when it crashed, the Coast Guard’s 8th District, headquartered in New Orleans, tweeted around 1:40 p.m. CST. Officials believe the helicopter went down about 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

The 8th Coast Guard District in New Orleans did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking further information.

Helicopters routinely transport workers to and from oil platforms in the Gulf.

Two weeks ago, the Coast Guard rescued three people after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. That crash occurred Dec. 15 south of Terrebonne Bay, roughly 60 miles west of the area the Coast Guard was searching Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners of Savannah City Market implementing changes
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
Guyton Police
Family members searching for answers after 89-year-old woman found dead
Crime scene tape
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

Latest News

Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center will stay operational
A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard
FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Time of triumph for GOP turns into ‘distraction’ with Santos
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction