Man shot near the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Greenwood St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a shooting on the city’s east side sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night.

Savannah Police confirm a man was shot near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Greenwood Street.

That’s right by Harry’s Liquorama.

SPD says the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They also say that they do not think there is any threat to the public.

