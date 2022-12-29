Man shot near the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Greenwood St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a shooting on the city’s east side sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night.
Savannah Police confirm a man was shot near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Greenwood Street.
That’s right by Harry’s Liquorama.
SPD says the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They also say that they do not think there is any threat to the public.
