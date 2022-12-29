Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Man shot near the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Greenwood St.

(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a shooting on the city’s east side sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night.

Savannah Police confirm a man was shot near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Greenwood Street.

That’s right by Harry’s Liquorama.

SPD says the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They also say that they do not think there is any threat to the public.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
Crime scene tape
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Escaped inmate killed in crash on Ogeechee Rd. identified
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

Businesses in Pooler see rise in customers after 2 years of Covid-19 impacting sales
Businesses in Pooler see rise in customers after 2 years of Covid-19 impacting sales
Businesses in Pooler see rise in customers after 2 years of Covid-19 impacting sales
Businesses in Pooler see rise in customers after 2 years of Covid-19 impacting sales
Sarah Puentes
Top Teacher: Sarah Puentes
THE News at 6
Family members searching for answers after 89-year-old woman found dead