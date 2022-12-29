Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Members of Chatham Co. Board of Elections sworn in

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New and incumbent members of the Chatham County Board of Elections were officially sworn in today.

Judge Thomas Bordeaux swore in incumbents Malinda Hodge, Marianne Heimes, and James Hall.

He also swore in newly elected member Trish Brown.

We spoke with some of the members about what being apart of this team means to them.

“To me, it means the world because I always saw myself as the regular citizen so to see me knocking on doors and asking people to vote for me and then thousands of them actually doing it, it’s unreal and really humbling,” said Brown.

“I can tell you that having been a board member, I’ve already been impressed with the direction this office is moving. And for the next 4 years, what this means for me is I will have more opportunities to move this office in the direction that quite frankly it needs to be going,” said Hall.

These members will serve on the board for the next 4 years.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners of Savannah City Market implementing changes
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
Guyton Police
Family members searching for answers after 89-year-old woman found dead
Crime scene tape
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

Latest News

Doctors urge caution when drinking alcohol, using fireworks for New Year’s Eve
THE News at 5:30
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro
Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center will stay operational