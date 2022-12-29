Members of Chatham Co. Board of Elections sworn in

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New and incumbent members of the Chatham County Board of Elections were officially sworn in today.

Judge Thomas Bordeaux swore in incumbents Malinda Hodge, Marianne Heimes, and James Hall.

He also swore in newly elected member Trish Brown.

We spoke with some of the members about what being apart of this team means to them.

“To me, it means the world because I always saw myself as the regular citizen so to see me knocking on doors and asking people to vote for me and then thousands of them actually doing it, it’s unreal and really humbling,” said Brown.

“I can tell you that having been a board member, I’ve already been impressed with the direction this office is moving. And for the next 4 years, what this means for me is I will have more opportunities to move this office in the direction that quite frankly it needs to be going,” said Hall.

These members will serve on the board for the next 4 years.

