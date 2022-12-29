Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have received some big gifts this year for Christmas and your trash could be a giveaway to would-be criminals.

If you’ve got boxes stacked up from a new TV or gaming system and you’re ready to just throw them to the curb and let them wait for the trash truck, Statesboro Police say you could become a crime statistic and they have an alternative.

The boxes might tell the story of a Merry Christmas, but police say post-Christmas grinches canvas neighborhoods to burglarize homes. They often look for boxes like this.

“If you’re looking from the perspective of somebody who’s going to burglarize a house, what’s a more glaring sign of “hey, we’ve got this!” than a stack of trash and stack of boxes,” Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said.

Even if you drop the boxes at an Operation Safe Disposal location, police urge you to peel the address labels off first.

The City of Statesboro has containers at the police station and three other city department sites and they’ll be out through the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners of Savannah City Market implementing changes
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
Guyton Police
Family members searching for answers after 89-year-old woman found dead
Crime scene tape
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

Latest News

Doctors urge caution when drinking alcohol, using fireworks for New Year’s Eve
THE News at 5:30
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
Members of Chatham Co. Board of Elections sworn in
Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center will stay operational