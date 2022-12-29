Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have received some big gifts this year for Christmas and your trash could be a giveaway to would-be criminals.

If you’ve got boxes stacked up from a new TV or gaming system and you’re ready to just throw them to the curb and let them wait for the trash truck, Statesboro Police say you could become a crime statistic and they have an alternative.

The boxes might tell the story of a Merry Christmas, but police say post-Christmas grinches canvas neighborhoods to burglarize homes. They often look for boxes like this.

“If you’re looking from the perspective of somebody who’s going to burglarize a house, what’s a more glaring sign of “hey, we’ve got this!” than a stack of trash and stack of boxes,” Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said.

Even if you drop the boxes at an Operation Safe Disposal location, police urge you to peel the address labels off first.

The City of Statesboro has containers at the police station and three other city department sites and they’ll be out through the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.