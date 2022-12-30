Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded

SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.(Food and Drug Administration)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.

SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.

The recalled sprouts have best-by dates between Dec. 10, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023.

People who have the sprouts are advised to dispose of them.

Of the 15 confirmed cases in which people became ill, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said two were hospitalized. Eight cases were reported in Nebraska, six in South Dakota and one in Oklahoma.

The CDC said there likely are many more cases among people who didn’t seek medical care.

SunSprouts is based in Fremont, Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners of Savannah City Market implementing changes
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Guyton Police
Family members searching for answers after 89-year-old woman found dead
Jackie Johnson
Timeline: Former Brunswick D.A. Jackie Johnson case, connection to Arbery murder investigation
All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck...
Southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 106 reopen after semi-truck fire

Latest News

Police announced an arrest in the killings of four University of Idaho students. (CNN)
Idaho students killings: Police announce arrest
3 men plead guilty to charges in 2016 Tatemville murder case
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in North Carolina