All lanes of southbound I-95 closed at exit 106 due to semi-truck on fire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck on fire.

The truck is caring a trailer full of cars. Pooler Fire is assisting Savannah Fire and tells WTOC the fire is out and there were no injuries.

Southbound I-95 remains closed as they cleanup and will remain closed for awhile.

