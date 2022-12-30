All lanes of southbound I-95 closed at exit 106 due to semi-truck on fire
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck on fire.
The truck is caring a trailer full of cars. Pooler Fire is assisting Savannah Fire and tells WTOC the fire is out and there were no injuries.
Southbound I-95 remains closed as they cleanup and will remain closed for awhile.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.