‘Be closer to family and improving my life:’ Setting resolutions for the New Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Honestly, I haven’t thought much about it until you asked me today!”

While our questions left many people stumped…

“Not really, but I guess if I had to pick one…”

We stopped to ask people along River Street about their hopes and resolutions for the New Year.

“My resolution is to try to walk a little more slowly through life, cherish my memories, and see all the beauty around me in everywhere I go,” said Lori Stanley-Chase, from Brunswick.

And some of you have some big goals for 2023.

“We signed up, we’re kayakers, this year we decided we’re going to paddle across Portugal,” said Barbara Kaighn and Gail Shafer, from Bluffton.

While others had resolutions a little closer to home.

“With just the way everything is today, with technology and work and life, I just feel like time goes by so fast. My kids, I feel like they were born yesterday. So, it’s really hard to just stay in the moment. I really need to work on that,” said Ashley Warren, visiting from Florida.

“I think just continuing to enjoy life and visiting family, lots of dancing,” said Maria Rodriguez, from Hinesville.

“Be closer to family and improving my life,” said Deborah Rodriguez-Garcia, visiting from New York.

All with the intention of having a...

“Happy New Year!” -- “Happy New Year!” – “Happy New Year!”

