Few AM showers, much warmer today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are a few showers moving onshore this morning, but this shouldn’t add much time to your commute. Patchy fog will also be around early this morning, lasting through the morning commute. You’ll also notice it is warmer to start the day off.

Temperatures are in the 50s, MUCH warmer than yesterday morning! pic.twitter.com/YCT4sZmRUk — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 30, 2022

Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday looks damp, go ahead and plan on rain on New Year’s Eve. Showers will move in from the west to the east as a cold front approaches during the morning. Highs will still be near 70 degrees, even with the rain and clouds around. Be safe if you have NYE plans! Roads will still be damp through the evening, but some of the moisture will begin to exit around sunset. Firework plans shouldn’t be cancelled, based on my current thinking.

Moisture exits on Sunday, with a few showers still possible during the early morning. Highs reach the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The first week of 2023 starts off uneventfully, with morning lows near 50 degrees and highs near 70 degrees. Another cold front moves in on Wednesday, bringing with it another good chance for showers. Slightly cooler air then filters in as we close out the end of next week with highs back in the mid 60s on Thursday..

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

