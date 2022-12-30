Sky Cams
Georgia State Patrol encourages responsible driving for New Year’s Eve

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Troopers say you may not drive long distances for New Year’s like you might for Thanksgiving or Christmas, but you still need a plan to drive responsibly.

Georgia State Patrol says the New Year’s holiday period started this evening and runs through Sunday night at midnight. They’ll be on patrol, looking for drunk or impaired drivers.

Statesboro’s post commander urges people to stay sober, designate a driver, or call for an Uber or Lyft to get you home. He says many drunk drivers get a false sense of security because they’re in their own town or even neighborhood.

“Most of the time, it’s people close to their house. They stick close to the house and get this thinking that nothing can happen. In fact, that’s where it does happen,” said Sgt. Richard Sikes with Georgia State Patrol.

He urges people to think ahead before they party to save possible arrests and fines, injuries and even deaths.

He says not to feel embarrassed to leave your car somewhere and get a ride with a friend. You can always come back and get your car the next day.

