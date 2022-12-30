Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man that investigators say is a member of the Bloods Gang has pleaded guilty to a 2016 murder in Savannah.

Timothy Coleman Jr. is one of four people charged in connection with the crime. Coleman’s sentence includes life with the possibility of parole for malice murder.

Police believe another man orchestrated the murder of Dominique Powell by giving orders from jail to lower-level gang members, including Coleman.

Previous Stories:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.