Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder in Savannah

Timothy Coleman Jr.
Timothy Coleman Jr.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man that investigators say is a member of the Bloods Gang has pleaded guilty to a 2016 murder in Savannah.

Timothy Coleman Jr. is one of four people charged in connection with the crime. Coleman’s sentence includes life with the possibility of parole for malice murder.

Police believe another man orchestrated the murder of Dominique Powell by giving orders from jail to lower-level gang members, including Coleman.

Previous Stories:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners of Savannah City Market implementing changes
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Guyton Police
Family members searching for answers after 89-year-old woman found dead
Jackie Johnson
Timeline: Former Brunswick D.A. Jackie Johnson case, connection to Arbery murder investigation
All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck...
Southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 106 reopen after semi-truck fire

Latest News

Georgia State Capitol
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
WATCH: 2022 Year in Review
WATCH: 2022 Year in Review
Savannah Fire
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAFE Shelter helped nearly 2,000 people in 2022, welcomed new interim director
SAFE Shelter helped nearly 2,000 people in 2022, welcomed new interim director