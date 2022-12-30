Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder in Savannah
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man that investigators say is a member of the Bloods Gang has pleaded guilty to a 2016 murder in Savannah.
Timothy Coleman Jr. is one of four people charged in connection with the crime. Coleman’s sentence includes life with the possibility of parole for malice murder.
Police believe another man orchestrated the murder of Dominique Powell by giving orders from jail to lower-level gang members, including Coleman.
