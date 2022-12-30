Organizers keeping eye on weather forecast for New Year’s Eve fireworks show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new year will come with all sorts of celebrations, including the big fireworks show in Savannah.

The Savannah Waterfront Association’s fireworks show will be Saturday night on River Street. Fireworks will launch off a barge in the Savannah River in front of the Savannah Convention Center.

You’ll be able to see the fireworks from all along the river. Organizers say you’ll want to get there early to stake out your spot.

Coolers are discouraged, but there are plenty of food and drink options by the waterfront to enjoy.

“All of our restaurants and bars are open and ready to welcome guests and so I would encourage folks to come down and get a bite to eat and a drink and maybe walk the plaza. They can certainly bring a chair or a blanket if they’d like to. We discourage collars on the Plaza but it’s going to be a great night,” said Julie Musselman, the executive director of the Savannah Waterfront Association.

Organizers are keeping a close eye on the weather, and they plan to make the call early Saturday morning if they are canceled. If that happens, the fireworks will be held on Sunday, New Year’s Day. A time has not been decided if that is the case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.