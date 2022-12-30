Plant Riverside preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The clock is running out on 2022.

There’s a ton of options to celebrate the start of 2023 in the Hostess City, including at Plant Riverside, Savannah’s entertainment district.

Organizers are expecting anywhere from five to eight thousand people throughout the evening. There’s lots of options to celebrate as well.

Staff with Plant Riverside are busy with last-minute preparations ahead of Saturday’s New Year’s Eve Ball - an exclusive, 150-person ball with the theme “Diamonds are Forever”, after the famous James Bond film.

There will also be celebrations open to the public at both rooftop bars. Bands will be performing live music outside at the pavilion as well – starting at 1 p.m.

Organizers say Saturday night has a little bit of everything for all ages!

“The locations here that are serving alcohol, more adult-based, it’s going to be 21 and over once we get to about 6:00. But say you’ve got your family, you’ve got the whole pavilion section down here with the District Seafood and District Barbecue, you can go get pizza, ice cream, gelato. I do recommend though, if you haven’t yet, to make a reservation, except for the pavilion area, because that’s first come, first served,” Plant Riverside Director of Entertainment, Scotty Henley said.

You’ll be able to see fireworks right at midnight – put on by Savannah’s Waterfront.

Celebrations continue at Plant Riverside until about 1 a.m.

Henley says he recommends that you come early – as they are planning for a great turnout Saturday. There are still some tickets available for Saturday night’s gala, you can find that information by clicking here.

