Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford

Community House
Community House(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford.

The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue

It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an educational center but is now a funeral home.

The city says they finalized a deal with the current owner yesterday to purchase the building for just over $900,000.

Richmond Hill’s mayor says the purchase strengthens the city’s preservation efforts.

“A lot of people think this is a small, bedroom community of Savannah. Yes, it is. Nonetheless, we have our own history. This Community House and the purchase and preservation of these types of buildings will help us continue that history for future generations,” said Mayor Russ Carpenter.

The city says the Community House is one of the more prominent buildings that Ford built in Richmond Hill.

A new committee will decide on its future uses.

