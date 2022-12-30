Ring in the new year with a firework show along Savannah’s waterfront

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for something to do to ring in 2023, you may want to head to River Street.

On December 31, the Savannah Waterfront Association will host a firework show that is free to the public.

Julie Musselman, the Executive Director of the Savannah Waterfront Association encourages people to arrive early although the fireworks are expected to start around 11:30 p.m. and into midnight.

Along with fireworks, there will be many different parties going on in the area.

