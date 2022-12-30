Sky Cams
Ring in the new year with a firework show along Savannah’s waterfront

Savannah's Waterfront rings in 2023 with firework show.
By Michaela Romero
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for something to do to ring in 2023, you may want to head to River Street.

On December 31, the Savannah Waterfront Association will host a firework show that is free to the public.

Julie Musselman, the Executive Director of the Savannah Waterfront Association encourages people to arrive early although the fireworks are expected to start around 11:30 p.m. and into midnight.

Along with fireworks, there will be many different parties going on in the area.

To see what other events will be going on on New Year’s Eve, you can click here.

To see how to get there and information on parking click here.

