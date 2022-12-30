SAFE Shelter helped nearly 2,000 people in 2022, welcomed new interim director

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the last few years, you’ve probably noticed that there has been an increase in the number of domestic violence cases where you live.

Savannah’s only shelter for victims of domestic violence served close to 2,000 people this year alone.

There’s also a new interim director running the shelter.

Colleen Bozard has been working for non-profits for more than 20 years. Now, she’s a couple months in to helping Safe Shelter and she doesn’t take the role lightly.

“I started my career working in domestic violence so this place holds a very special place in my heart,” said Bozard.

Safe Shelter has been in the hostess city since 1979. This year, they’ve answered the call for help from a lot more than they are used to.

“In the past year, we’ve had more than 1,500 calls come in to our crisis line. We’ve served more than 1,800 survivors and their children in the shelter. That’s a lot of people.”

Add to that, more than 1,000 court visits and more than 600 temporary protective orders.

In Savannah just last week, police were investigating a man who was shot by his partner, a couple days later a domestic murder-suicide...the week before that, a woman was beaten, suffering from blunt force trauma.

It’s a sad trend that only confirms why Safe Shelter’s needed in this community.

“In fact, over the past couple of years, we’ve seen pretty significant increases year by year by year. The problem with domestic violence is it continues to grow in Savannah and it’s a pretty insidious problem.”

They can’t point to any specific reason why it’s getting worse, but as a shelter that can only hold 48 people, they say it comes with a financial burden.

“The biggest challenges that we faced all year long was there was more need for shelter than space that we had...more than we could accommodate.”

But they still don’t turn anyone away - placing survivors in hotels or giving them other accommodations when they come through their doors.

That includes children.

Bozard said: “The kids exhibit different behaviors and reaction to the trauma they’ve experienced. Our staff know that. Our staff and shelter are prepared and understand different behaviors aren’t what they seem to be and they’re a reaction to the violence they’ve experienced.”

If you need SAFE Shelter, they are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To reach SAFE Shelter, you can call them at (912) 629-8888.

They won’t return your call for safety reasons, but another way to get in touch is the form on their website.

