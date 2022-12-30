TMT farms collects over 95,000 pounds of food during Christmas lights display

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Thompson family packs up their miles of Christmas display, they say they’re thankful for the people who visit all month long and the help it gives the community all year long.

They pulled the plug on the 2022 TMT Christmas lights Tuesday night. It draws thousand of cars every night as families drive through and admire it all.

They accept canned good donations that go to the Christian Social Ministries food pantry.

“The first question I have every morning is how many barrels of food did we get. To me, that’s the most important thing,” said Roy Thompson.

This year, people donated more than 95,000 pounds of food. After it’s sorted and stacked, volunteers will pack distribution bags from this most of next year.

“It’s our main producer. This is what carries us through the year. We have other food drives, but this one brings in 90% plus of our inventory,” said John Long with Christian Social Ministries.

Long says each care package weighs about 50 pounds and they see dozens, sometimes a hundred, cars per food drop. He’s thankful for the Thompson’s gift to the community and knows his recipients are grateful to the people to donate and keep a Christmas tradition going.

Even as they’re packing up, they’re thinking of what they can do bigger or different next year to keep people coming back.

