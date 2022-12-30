Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trolley fire in Savannah has crews responding to the area near the Parker’s on East President Street.

Savannah Fire said the gas station is not at risk, and the fire is not threatening any power lines.

The department also confirmed no one is injured.

We now also know it was an Old Savannah Trolley that caught fire. Savannah Fire says it was caused by mechanical issues.

