Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Zoo welcomes new baby koala: ‘It’s a girl’

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.
The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.(Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By Marcus Flowers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A zoo in South Carolina has welcomed a baby koala just in time for the new year.

On Wednesday, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared photos of its new addition on social media, writing, “It’s a girl.”

Zoo officials said the baby koala also passed her first veterinarian checkup.

According to the Riverbanks Zoo, the public will soon be able to help the team choose a name for the baby.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owners of Savannah City Market implementing changes
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
Guyton Police
Family members searching for answers after 89-year-old woman found dead
Jackie Johnson
Timeline: Former Brunswick D.A. Jackie Johnson case, connection to Arbery murder investigation
All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck...
Southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 106 reopen after semi-truck fire

Latest News

FILE - Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in...
Queen guitarist receives knighthood, becomes Sir Brian May
SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after more than a dozen cases of...
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
FILE - Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice...
Ginni Thomas says she regrets post-election texts to Mark Meadows
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress