Bluffton burglary suspect in custody after hiding under bathroom sink

18-year-old Jonathan Paz charged with first-degree burglary and resisting arrest after hiding under bathroom sink.(The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect after finding him under a bathroom sink.

According to officials, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office special operations teams executed a search warrant at a home on Amblewood Avenue in Bluffton Friday looking for 18-year-old Jonathan Paz, who was wanted for burglarizing a home in September while armed with a handgun.

Police say they made several attempts to call Paz out of the home and were unsuccessful. They entered the home around 11 a.m. and found Paz hiding under a bathroom sink.

Paz faces a first-degree burglary charge and a charge for resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

