Bluffton burglary suspect in custody after hiding under bathroom sink

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect after finding him under a bathroom sink.

According to officials, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office special operations teams executed a search warrant at a home on Amblewood Avenue in Bluffton Friday looking for 18-year-old Jonathan Paz, who was wanted for burglarizing a home in September while armed with a handgun.

Police say they made several attempts to call Paz out of the home and were unsuccessful. They entered the home around 11 a.m. and found Paz hiding under a bathroom sink.

Paz faces a first-degree burglary charge and a charge for resisting arrest.

