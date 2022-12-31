Bluffton burglary suspect in custody after hiding under bathroom sink
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect after finding him under a bathroom sink.
According to officials, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office special operations teams executed a search warrant at a home on Amblewood Avenue in Bluffton Friday looking for 18-year-old Jonathan Paz, who was wanted for burglarizing a home in September while armed with a handgun.
Police say they made several attempts to call Paz out of the home and were unsuccessful. They entered the home around 11 a.m. and found Paz hiding under a bathroom sink.
Paz faces a first-degree burglary charge and a charge for resisting arrest.
