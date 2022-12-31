Georgia Bulldogs prepare for the 2022 Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - This is a matchup thirty years in the making as the last time Bulldogs and Buckeyes faced one another was the 1993 Citrus Bowl.

Up until their second half blunder against Michigan in the final week of the regular season, this Ohio State team looked like the #1A or #1B in the country. They received some serious help after USC fell in the PAC-12 title game – as that final playoff spot opened up for the Buckeyes.

Other than Tennessee, Georgia hasn’t faced an offense with this type of firepower this season.

The Buckeyes will be without two big pieces on offense – RB Treyvon Henderson and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but plenty of talent still exists on that side of the football. Featuring two 1,000 yard receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. On paper, Ohio State’s offensive line is one of the best in the country.

Of course, the man throwing the football, two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, CJ Stroud, is the X-Factor for the Buckeyes.

The blueprint for success on defense for the Dawgs can be modeled after the Tennessee game. Pressuring Hendon Hooker limited the ability for the deep routes to develop and they again have to do so against Stroud. Jalen Carter is arguably the most important player in this game, as his gap pressure and ability to take on double teams is going to be relied on heavily.

The Ohio State defense was exposed against Michigan against both the run and the pass. In that game the Buckeyes Gave up 252 yards rushing which included touchdown runs given up of 75 and 85 yards in the 4th quarter.

The Buckeyes also showed they are prone to giving up the deep ball allowing TD catches of 69 and 75 yards in that contest.

Georgia brings in three running backs with over 500 yards and 5+ yards per carry. Getting those backs going is no doubt the key offensively.

Running the ball: 1. Ticks the clock and 2. Opens up the passing game. Ohio State’s achilles defensively is no doubt their secondary - with inconsistent cornerback play all season long.

Running the ball opens seems for the tight ends, Bowers and Washington, and of course opens up deep ball opportunities for Ladd McConkey, who should be available play on Saturday.

Georgia is 5th in the country in third down conversion rate and need that trend to continue in order to keep the Ohio State offense off the field.

Add all of these ingredients together and the Dawgs should position themselves for a trip to LA and give themselves a shot a becoming the first program since Alabama in 2010-11 to repeat as national champions.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.