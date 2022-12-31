History of the Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will take over Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday night, drawing a sold-out crowd to cheer on Georgia and Ohio State.

The Peach Bowl has a decades-long history that started in 1968. The Lions Club of Atlanta created the bowl game as a fundraiser for the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation.

“In our wildest imagination you couldn’t picture where we are right now, it’s been a great journey,” said Albert Tarica, who was a member of the Lions Club of Atlanta at the time and involved with the Bowl every since. He’s currently the treasurer.

“The friends that I’ve made, the fun of being involved with it and just seeing what it has become, you’ve got to feel proud to just be a part of it,” said Tarica.

LSU defeated Florida State in the first Peach Bowl in 1968 at Georgia Tech’s Grant Field before it moved to Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in 1971. The games at the outdoor venues were often played in bad weather.

“It used to be called the weather-plagued Peach Bowl,” said Tarica.

“We’d have great games but we’d have bad weather and our crowds would be low,” said Patti Young, who has been involved with the Bowl since 1970. She’s currently the executive assistant in the Peach Bowl, Inc. offices and looks forward to attending her 53rd Peach Bowl.

She fondly remembers when the game moved to the Georgia Dome in 1992.

“The dome just did it, it brought out the sunshine in Atlanta,” said Young.

She’s been there for all of the changes along the way including when the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce took over in 1986 and when Peach Bowl, Inc. signed a TV contract with ESPN in 1991. Chick-fil-A became the first-ever title sponsor in 1996.

“We’re the ninth oldest bowl game in the country, founded by the Lions Lighthouse to give back, we’re the first charitable bowl game and now we’ve given $61 million back since 2002 in charitable donations,” said Gary Stokan, President and CEO of Peach Bowl, Inc. “We’ve paid it forward and paid it back and we’re humbly proud to be the most charitable bowl game in the country.”

Stokan said, “It’s just a blessing to have the people in Atlanta who buy the tickets for 22 out of 25 sellouts that we’ve had since 1998.”

Read more about the history of the Peach Bowl here.

