Officials investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Burton

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early morning crash that turned fatal.

Officials say multiple agencies responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Once on scene, emergency crews discovered a pedestrian had been fatally struck by a vehicle.

the northbound area of Trask Parkway was closed for more than two hours while crews were on scene.

This incident is under investigation.

If anyone has information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

