Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

PEACH BOWL LIVE BLOG: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio Buckeyes

peach bowl
peach bowl(WTOC)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions, will face the Ohio Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday night.

The last time the Bulldogs faced Ohio State in a bowl was in 1992. They defeated Ohio 21-14 in the Florida Citrus Bowl. Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama (2011-12) to win consecutive national titles.

Approximately 70,000 people are expected to watch the game which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 men plead guilty to charges in 2016 Tatemville murder case
All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck...
Southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 106 reopen after semi-truck fire
Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
New owners of Savannah City Market implementing changes
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners

Latest News

The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South...
Officials investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Burton
18-year-old Jonathan Paz charged with first-degree burglary and resisting arrest after hiding...
Bluffton burglary suspect in custody after hiding under bathroom sink
Jonathan Issrael Paz, 18, is charged with first-degree burglary in connection with the burglary...
Deputies arrest teen wanted in September burglary in Bluffton
THE News at 11
Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford
Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street
Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street